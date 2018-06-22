Cyprus, Israel, Greece pledge deeper military ties

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, left, Cypriot Defense Minister Savvas Angelides, center, and Greek Defense Mininister Panos Kammenos walk past a military police honor guard as they enter the Zenon Search and Rescue Coordination Center for a trilateral meeting in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Friday, June 22, 2018. Cyprus is playing host to the second such meeting of the three defense ministers that aims to bolster military and security cooperation between the three countries. Petros Karadjias AP Photo