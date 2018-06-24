Transgender rights battle returning to North Carolina court

FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, signage hangs outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is still discriminatory are heading to court. A federal judge will hear arguments Monday, June 25, 2018, from lawyers representing Republican legislative leaders who say the case should be dismissed because the plaintiffs can't prove the new law is harming them. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo