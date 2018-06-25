UN seeks new funding pledges for Palestinian refugees

File-This May 22, 2018, file photo shows Palestinian passengers waiting to cross the border to the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing with Egypt, in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations is imploring member countries to fill a critical funding gap the Trump administration created by cutting $300 million that helped struggling Palestinian refugees across the Middle East. On Monday, June 25, 2018, the U.N. is holding a pledging conference to raise money for the most basic needs of 5 million refugees in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Adel Hana, File AP Photo