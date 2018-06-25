A bicycle left by one of the missing boys stands parked outside a flooded cave Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Anguished parents of 12 members of a boys' soccer team missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were spending a third night without their children Monday as water continued to rise in the sprawling caverns, forcing rescuers led by elite navy divers to suspend their search.
A bicycle left by one of the missing boys stands parked outside a flooded cave Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Anguished parents of 12 members of a boys' soccer team missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were spending a third night without their children Monday as water continued to rise in the sprawling caverns, forcing rescuers led by elite navy divers to suspend their search. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo
A bicycle left by one of the missing boys stands parked outside a flooded cave Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Anguished parents of 12 members of a boys' soccer team missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were spending a third night without their children Monday as water continued to rise in the sprawling caverns, forcing rescuers led by elite navy divers to suspend their search. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo

Nation & World

Power line put in Thai cave to help search for missing boys

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA Associated Press

June 25, 2018 05:32 PM

MAE SAI, Thailand

Electricians are extending a power line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand to help the search and rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded three nights in the sprawling caverns and cut off by rising water.

Rescuers led by elite navy divers were forced to suspend their search Monday night due to flooding but were to resume Tuesday.

The boys, aged 11-15, and their coach were believed to have entered the cave in Chiang Rai province late Saturday afternoon.

Officials said pouring rain flooded parts of the cave with at least 5 meters (16 feet) of water but they believe the boys are alive.

Officials said the power line would provide lights and ventilation for the rescuers and could help pump out water.

  Comments  