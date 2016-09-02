After slamming Florida, Hermine threatens East Coast

Hurricane Hermine was causing rising water and rough surf conditions along beaches on Anna Maria Island Thursday afternoon.
Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
In this image made from a video, rough surf smashes against a dock as Hurricane Hermine nears the Florida coast, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Carabelle, Fla. Hurricane Hermine gained new strength Thursday evening as it roared closer to Florida's Gulf Coast and people braced for the first direct hit on the state from a hurricane in over a decade.
Joshua Replogle
AP Photo
Cedar Key police chief Virgil Sandlin checks on the downtown area as Hurricane Hermine nears the Florida coast, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first direct hit on the state from a hurricane in over a decade.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Hurricane Hermine's wind gusts during one feeder band caused roof damage to some mobile homes in Swan Lake Village such as this one.
Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
Waves break against the County Pier as beachgoers were able to visit before it was closed in the afternoon in advance of Tropical Storm Hermine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
News Herald via AP
Patti Blake
Hurricane Hermine continued to bring downpours to Manatee County created more flooding conditions to an already saturated area.
Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
Waves break in the water as rain moves in near the County Pier, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
News Herald via AP
Patti Blake
Hannah Coles, 9, takes a break from riding her bike to feel a strong rain band rain shortly Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2016 in Gulfport, Fla. Coles was taking advantage of the day off from school to play in the rain and flooding. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast,
Tampa Bay Times via AP
John Pendygraft
City of Tallahassee map shows power outages around the Florida capital.
Screen capture
Joseph Keyser, 14, of Harbour Island, reacts as waves crash against the seawall along Bayshore Boulevard, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Tampa. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Chris Urso
Frank Nicholson, center, stands by the stairs of the observation deck at Hudson Beach with his daughter, Aubrey, after a fast-moving rising tide submerged the picnic area and sent storm watchers looking for higher ground Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2016,in Hudson, Fla. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Brendan Fitterer
Ethan Deming, 15, left, and Jake Kennedy, 16, race their scooters into a flooded South Lagoon Street in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 1, 2016. Rain and a high tide combined to raise the water level several inches over the surface of the asphalt. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Andres Leiva
Lifeguards keep watch over beachgoers as surfers prepare to enter the water near the County Pier, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Panama City Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
News Herald via AP
Patti Blake
Spyridon Aibejeris helps his neighbors pull out a trailer off their property along the Gulf of Mexico in advance of Tropical Storm Hermine Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Keaton Beach, Fla. Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Jacksonville firefighter Omar Austin, left, and engineer Karl Lewis place another section of storm shutter over a window at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue's Ladder Company Four in advance of Tropical Storm Hermine Thursday Sept. 1, 2106 in Jacksonville, Fla. Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
Jacksonville firefighters install storm shutters at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue's Ladder Company Four in advance of Tropical Storm Hermine Thursday Sept. 1, 2106 in Jacksonville, Fla. Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
Spyridon Aibejeris, left, helps his neighbors pull out a trailer off their property along the Gulf of Mexico in advance of Tropical Storm Hermine Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Keaton Beach, Fla. Hermine strengthened into a hurricane Thursday and steamed toward Florida's Gulf Coast, where people put up shutters, nailed plywood across store windows and braced for the first hurricane to hit the state in over a decade.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Police block the road entering Cedar Key, Fla., as Hurricane Hermine nears the Florida coast, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Hurricane Hermine gained new strength Thursday evening and roared ever closer to Florida's Gulf Coast, where rough surf began smashing against docks and boathouses and people braced for the first direct hit on the state from a hurricane in over a decade.
John Raoux
AP Photo
This NOAA satellite image taken Friday, September 02, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT shows Hurricane Hermine as it makes landfall over the Big Bend region of Florida. Heavy rains and gusty winds have moved onshore with the hurricane, and a tornado watch has been issued for areas in northern Fla., as well as southern Ga. Thunderstorm activity has also been observed along the northern edge of Hermine, in a line from northern Ga. through S.C. Aside from this main weather-maker, much of the rest of the Midwest through Northeastern United States remain mostly cloud free.
Weather Underground via AP
NOAA
Chris Hacker, left, hugs his girlfriend Lyn Charlton after the couple arrived at an elementary school with their dog on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 in Steinhatchee, Fla. Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida's Big Bend area early Friday as the first hurricane to hit the state in more than a decade, bringing soaking rain and high winds.
The Gainesville Sun via AP
Matt Stamey
A street is blocked from debris washed up from the tidal surge of Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Residents check on damage after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
A member of Cedar Key Fire Rescue checks on damage from Hurricane Hermine to a building on the waterfront early Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Cedar Key police patrol the downtown area early Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Cedar Key police patrol the streets early Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, after Hurricane Hermine passed through Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Chris Boland, whose home just missed a direct hit from a fallen pine tree, looks over the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine as he waits for power to be restored, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta in Valdosta. Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
A tree service company removes a fallen tree from the roof of a damaged home Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Workers clean up debris, caused by Hurricane Hermine, in the parking lot in front of convenience store, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Chris Boland, rear right, whose home just missed a direct hit from a downed pine tree over the power lines, and Julia Tyson look over the aftermath Tropical Storm Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Gus Soldatos, right, and his father Nick, unload lumber to make repairs on their building after Hurricane Hermine passed through, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Gus Soldatos steps over a hole in the floor as he brings water out of his son's bait shop after the shop experienced damage from Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Bill Heckler picks up some of his belongings that were damaged in his condominium from Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Debris lies near a waterfront building damaged by Hurricane Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
Darby Lee looks into the damaged bedroom of his brother and sister in laws apartment that had a tree fall on the roof early Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla. According to Lee, this was the room he was supposed to be sleeping in but he and his brother had stayed up late playing video games in another room when the tree snapped around 4 am and came down on the roof. The four unit apartment building on Boone Park Avenue was one of the handful of damaged properties reported as the last of the wind and rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine passed over the greater the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Volunteers pitch in to help pull a chunk of the tree from the apartment building roof after Kyle Castleberry of Kyle's Tree Service cut the fallen portion of the tree as close to the roofline as he could Friday, Sept. 2 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. The four unit apartment building on Boone Park Avenue was one of the handful of damaged properties reported as the last of the wind and rain band from Tropical Storm Hermine passed over the greater the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Barbara Hogan looks down at some of the damage to the first floor of her apartment after Hurricane Hermine came through Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
The forecast for noon, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 shows Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to move off the mid-Atlantic Coast. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast, with heavy rain expected. Showers and storms will be likely over the Northern Plains.
Weather Underground via AP
Lee and Gary Moulton walk from their home along what is left of a road that was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine in the Alligator Point community of Franklin County, Fla., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
News Herald via AP
Andrew Wardlow
Gus Soldatos, left, and his father Nick, survey damage to one of the buildings they own after Hurricane Hermine passed through, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla. Hermine was downgraded to a tropical storm after it made landfall.
John Raoux
AP Photo
The North Carolina National Guard prepares to depart their Kinston, N.C., yard Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, to stage at the Global Transpark after being activated head of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Daily Free Press via AP
Zach Frailey
A tree service company removes a fallen tree from the roof of a damaged home Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Mike Shalley takes pictures of the churning St. Johns River from the last winds of Hurricane Hermine, which was downgraded to a tropical storm, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
William Upchurch, left, and Isabela Upchurch, smile while experiencing the last winds of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. The brother and sister had the day off from Episcopal High like all other students in the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bruce Lipsky
