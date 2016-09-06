They didn’t play the national anthem, so these football players sang it

Before the Lapeer High School football team lined up for their freshman game last Wednesday, they expected to salute the flag to the tune of the national anthem as they usually did before games.
But instead of the opening bars to the “Star-Spangled Banner,” there was silence on the field.
The lack of sound didn’t deter the freshman players, who decided there would be a performance of the anthem, music or no music. Standing single-file on the sidelines in their white shirts, they began to sing the song themselves, unaccompanied, as the watching crowd stood with them and cheered at the end, according to MLive.com.
The Lapeer team’s stand — in stark contrast to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s recent position that he would not stand for the national anthem — drew praise from one player’s parent, who posted a photo of the team lined up with their hands over their hearts.
“After we were told per the Carman Ainsworth announcer they won't be playing the pregame national anthem our team stood proud, saluted the flag and sung it themselves, our crowd stood with them for every note!” Chell Byrnes wrote on Facebook. “Very proud to be a Lightning Mom tonight!!”
The team’s head coach Bryan Sahr told MLive that he thought the sound system had malfunctioned or that there had been a technical problem. But the host school for the game, Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools, clarified in a statement that on nights with multiple football games, the anthem is only played ahead of the most senior competition.
"Like most schools in the state of Michigan, we choose to play the national anthem prior to the highest level of competition," superintendent Eddie L. Kindle told MLive. "That is common and typical in many communities in Michigan. We have never and will never refuse to play the national anthem."
Lapeer’s coaches praised the team’s patriotic, if impromptu, display.
“It makes me incredibly emotional and I don't usually get emotional,” Sahr said. “A lot of teenagers would be embarrassed to do that. I know I don't like to hear myself sing.”
The kerfuffle over the anthem echoed the ongoing public debate over Kaepernick’s decision to sit out the national anthem before football games, for which he cited racial injustice and the treatment of African-Americans by police. He eventually modified his position, taking one knee during the anthem during last Thursday’s preseason game.
