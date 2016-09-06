Did Apple just accidentally list its new iPhones on its site?

Apple is expected to announce its newest iPhone on Wednesday at a product event, but it appears someone has already accidentally spilled the beans on what the new phones’ names will be.
Prepare to be shocked.
Apple probably will be calling its newest members of the family the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
A Reddit user going by “Jaspergreenham” posted a screenshot Tuesday morning showing the iPhone names listed under “iPhone Compatibility” for various in-ear headphones on Apple’s site. The Redditor reported they were browsing Apple’s Hong Kong website when the site updated, showing the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus phones listed.
It’s not unheard of for sites to accidentally publish things ahead of schedule and then simply unpublish or hide instances of whatever wasn’t supposed to be live yet.
In this case, the oops was corrected very quickly. Redditor “Jaspergreenham” said they refreshed the page “multiple times” and the unannounced iPhones were gone.
Apple’s press conference officially announcing the new iPhones will be at noon Wednesday. You can live stream the company’s broadcast from apple.com using Safari web browser.
Comments