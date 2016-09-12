Man shoots cousin to test if bullet-proof vest works. It didn’t.

A test of a bullet-proof vest proved to be a deadly experiment for a man shot by his cousin in Tampa, Fla., police said.
Police say Alexandro Garibaldi shot his cousin Joaquin Mendez in the chest on Saturday night to see if the vest worked, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
It didn’t. Mendez died.
Garibaldi, 24, was charged with one count of manslaughter with a weapon and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A WESH2 report describes Mendez, 23, as pulling on the vest and wondering if it still worked.
“Let’s see,” the report quotes Garibaldi as saying while pulling out a gun to shoot Mendez.
The police report says cops found Mendez’s body outside and the vest inside. Garibaldi claimed that he found Mendez outside after hearing a gunshot.
