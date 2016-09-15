He said he was shot by clowns, but lying to investigators is no laughing matter

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:50 a.m. report of a person shot in the 900 block of Tenney Avenue, which runs between Jeff Davis Street and Felton Avenue.
Marvin Leon Cooper, 24, who appeared to suffer a superficial leg wound, claimed to have been shot by clowns who got out of a car at Murphey Homes, or Alphabet City, as it also is known.
“They are checking to make sure it’s from a bullet and this isn’t a hoax,” said Cpl. Linda Howard, a public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, about a mile and a half away.
Howard later confirmed the man was shot, but not by clowns.
He told deputies “he lied about the clowns because he was scared to report he was shot over drugs,” Howard said.
Cooper told investigators at the hospital that an unknown man asked him for drugs.
When Cooper said he did not have any and started to walk away, he was shot, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Cooper did not know what street he was on, nor could he describe the shooter, the release stated.
Howard said the shooting happened at about 5 a.m., but Cooper reported it 50 minutes later.
This is at least the second time this week that deputies were called about clown mischief in Macon.
Tuesday, a mother reported her children were chased from the bus stop at Elkan Avenue and Dapleton Drive, which is off Rocky Creek Road and about 12 miles from the reported shooting location near Felton Homes.
Anyone with information in either incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or report tips anonymously to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
