Franklin Graham calls out pastors: ‘Where is your voice’ on transgender law?

North Carolina-based evangelist Franklin Graham said Thursday he’s “outraged” at the ACC’s decision to pull games from North Carolina because of House Bill 2. And he called on pastors to join him in speaking out.
In a strongly-worded letter to Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John D. Swofford, a copy of which was sent to the presidents of its 15 member schools, Graham called on him not to make “political pawns of student-athletes.”
He also told Swofford that the ACC, NCAA and other companies and organizations now boycotting North Carolina because of the controversial law are guilty of “profound hypocrisy” for “making calculated business decisions disguised as moral outrage.”
He pointed out that Dr. Pepper (and its parent company), the corporate sponsor of the ACC football championship that had been scheduled for December in Charlotte, sells its products in countries where homosexuality is illegal.
Graham also weighed in on his Facebook post Thursday, saying North Carolina was being “bullied” by the ACC, the NCAA “and some of corporate America who are influenced by LGBT activists.”
“Our legislators are being forced to consider repealing HB2 and you, your children, and your grandchildren will be at risk to sexual predators and perverts,” Graham wrote on Facebook.
He urged pastors to join him in speaking out: “You are shepherds of the flock. Shepherds protect, speak out, and defend. Where is your voice in this issue? Let Gov. McCrory and the state legislators hear your support. Don’t let them be forced into repealing HB2.”
House Bill 2 was passed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Republican McCrory to nullify an ordinance passed by the Charlotte City Council. That local measure would have extended civil rights protections to LGBT persons and allowed transgender individuals to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity. House Bill 2 says persons must use the bathrooms of the gender on their birth certificate.
In the letter to Swofford, Graham wrote that he reflects “the view of millions who would rather preserve gender-specific bathrooms – a mainstay for generations –than to attend a football or basketball game in my state to determine the champion of a conference governed by politically-correct, morally hypocritical academics.”
Graham called himself “a big sports fan” whose only daughter, Cissie, married Corey Lynch, a football star at Appalachian State University who went on to play in the NFL.
“But I would rather defend the biological definition of the two genders as created by the Creator of the universe than to attend – or even watch on TV – a football or basketball game to determine the ACC champion.”
Graham, the son of Charlotte-born evangelist Billy Graham, leads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte and Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief charity based in Boone.
In this election year, he is holding prayer rallies in all 50 state capitals, urging Christians to vote in November. His final rally is set for Oct. 13 in Raleigh.
Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk
