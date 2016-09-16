Newly crowned homecoming king passes honor to friend with cerebral palsy

Quarterback Max Akin was crowned his high school’s homecoming king last week — not a big surprise. What came next was: He knelt and presented the crown to the team manager, K.L. Norwood, who was also nominated and who has cerebral palsy.
Play of the game.
The moment at Fossil Ridge High School was captured on video and has been widely shared on social and other media.
“Max, that’s just what he is, and it’s what our team is, too. They love each other and it’s why we’re successful,” Fossil Ridge coach Tony Baccarini told WFAA-TV.
Akin said he made the gesture for good reason:
“I think it should have gone to the person who positively uplifts the school and everybody around him the most, and that person’s K.L., for sure,” he told WFAA.
Some on social media were moved to action:
Many were just relieved: “Needed this feel good post after all the ugly i have seen in the news lately...” Erica McCaa posted on Facebook.
Akin has received well-deserved praise for his humble gesture, summed up here:
Awesome Fossil Ridge QB Max Akin! Classy and selfless. Much respect after seeing this to you. @CMaxAkin https://t.co/bHXYogmexF— TxhsfootballDFW (@TxfootballDFW) September 15, 2016
The newly crowned king couldn’t have been happier.
“It was absolutely, absolutely terrific,” Norwood said.
Oh, and Fossil Ridge won homecoming against Saginaw, 40-12. Akin, who was first-team all-district at wide receiver last year, threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more and had 274 yards passing and 70 yards rushing.
Seems he’s letting his actions speak for him.
Eloquent.
