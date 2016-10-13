National

October 13, 2016 3:46 PM

Save a pumpkin, carve a pineapple jack-o’-lantern this Halloween

By Brian Murphy

The pumpkin has had a good run of late. You can barely get to September before pumpkins start popping up in grocery stores and pumpkin spice gets added to coffee, Cheerios, oatmeal and, well, everything.

But there is a new challenger to the pumpkin’s throne as the undisputed champion of the jack-o’-lantern: the pineapple.

Sure, it’s a departure from tradition. Pumpkin carving has been going on for centuries. And, no doubt, a pineapple feels much less “fall” than a pumpkin.

But consider the advantages of turning a pineapple into a Halloween display. Like extra pineapple you can eat. And how cool they look. You won’t be the only one, but you might be the first on your block.

