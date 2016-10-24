It will be socially acceptable to have Girl Scout cookies for breakfast in January

Girl Scout cookie season tests a lot of people’s self-control.
But regardless of how many sleeves of cookies you can put away in one sitting, you’ll generally get weird looks if you break out the boxes prior to 10 a.m. While weird looks don’t stop everyone, General Mills has a solution for those who want to eat cookies in a socially acceptable way: Girl Scout cookie cereal.
A General Mills spokesperson confirmed to Buzzfeed that the cereal would be available in Thin Mint and Samoas flavors starting in January 2017. Those two flavors are the top-selling Girl Scout cookies, followed by Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos and Trefoils.
It’s unclear if the company plans to release any more flavors.
People reacted predictably on Twitter – with a lot of excitement and a little consternation.
GENERAL MILLS IS COMING OUT WITH GIRL SCOUT COOKIE CEREAL IN JANUARY THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— KT (@KatieGrymes) October 24, 2016
Girl Scout Cookie Cereal Is On Its Way - Because "Merica" https://t.co/P5vN0U9PPj— Gary Brandon (@gbrandman) October 23, 2016
Girl Scouts have also announced a new s’mores flavor coming next season.
