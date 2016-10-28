8 injured when American Airlines plane catches fire at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times Pause

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:28 Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk