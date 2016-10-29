National

October 29, 2016 8:25 AM

Bill Murray’s ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ at World Series was, um, unique

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Actor/Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray had to sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on Friday night. It just had to happen.

And so it did. And it was ... not what anyone expected.

Murray grabbed the microphone in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians. No one could have predicted what would happen next.

Murray channeled Daffy Duck. No kidding. Here is his rendition (Twitter user Joon Lee shared the video).

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

View more video

Nation & World Videos