If you're black or female, Uber is more likely to overcharge or cancel your ride, study says

1:17 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer discusses his team's victory over FC Dallas Pause

0:45 Looking for spawning chum salmon at Kennedy Creek near Olympia

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

1:47 'I miss the one thing that completes my every day,' says wife of shooting victim

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans