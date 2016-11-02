Police and anti-David Duke protesters clash outside Louisiana Senate debate

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

1:19 QB Jake Browning discusses his pooch punts

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

0:45 Looking for spawning chum salmon at Kennedy Creek near Olympia