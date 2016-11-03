This woman botched penis enhancement surgeries and now she's headed to prison

1:58 Sounders GM Garth Lagerway talks about hiring Brian Schmetzer as new coach Pause

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

2:18 Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

1:19 QB Jake Browning discusses his pooch punts

2:11 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Tumwater T-Birds

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia