Samsung recalls 2.8 million washing machines, citing explosion fears

When Samsung’s phones began exploding earlier this year, the South Korean giant eventually recalled every unit of its Galaxy Note 7 sold to customers. Now, the South Korean conglomerate has another recall on its hands: its washing machines.
The electronics and appliances conglomerate announced Friday that it is recalling 2.8 million of its top-loading washing machines after hundreds of units reportedly fell apart or vibrated excessively while in use, according to a statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The chairman of the CPSC, Elliot Kaye, told “Good Morning America” Friday that the recall was for “a very serious hazard of the top of these washing machines completely blowing off,” adding that it had been triggered by “a lot of reports.”
At least 700 incidents and nine injuries were reported, according to the CPSC. The injuries included a broken jaw and injured shoulder, though none were fatal. Consumers are advised to contact Samsung for a free repair, rebate or refund, according to the Commission.
The washing machine recall strikes another blow to Samsung’s embattled reputation, which suffered after reports its Galaxy Note 7 phones were catching fire and exploding. The company eventually recalled all of its Galaxy Note 7 phones last month, after it had begun recalling select models in September.
Nor is this the first time the company’s washing machines have come under consumer scrutiny. In April 2013, Samsung recalled 150,000 washing machines in Australia when several of the machines reportedly caught fire while running, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The current recall was preceded by several reports of washing machines exploding and a federal class action lawsuit filed in August alleging the company knew but did not address the washing machines’ problems for years. The CPSC had released a statement in September that it was working with Samsung to investigate the reported safety issues.
More information on which Samsung models have been recalled can be found on the CPSC website.
Comments