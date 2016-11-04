Cyberbully’s ‘reign of terror’ ends with $1.4 million ruling for his victims

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription Pause

0:26 Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town