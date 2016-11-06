‘Where is everybody’? Towns are desperate after Matthew, but no one is coming to help

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers Pause

2:13 Coach Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 66-27 win at California

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

1:33 Alpha Warrior Challenge at JBLM - a chance for soldiers to be ninjas

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

2:21 Former Tumwater football players return to honor retiring coach

0:31 Watch Marshawn Lynch drive a training cart onto the field before UW-Cal

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline