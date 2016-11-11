National

November 11, 2016 1:11 PM

Hey, Facebook, we’re not dead yet. Glitch tells many they have passed away.

By Brian Murphy

No, a whole bunch of your Facebook friends did not pass away suddenly — despite what the social media behemoth posted on their profile pages on Friday afternoon.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t some geniune moments of panic.

Even the founder of Facebook got caught up in it.

The message is a promotion for Facebook’s “memorialized accounts,” which allow a “legacy contact” to control the page of a person who has died.

As soon as the phenomenon started — with friends asking each other if they were dead, too, and officemates scrambling to check their pages — it disappeared from Facebook.

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialized profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts. This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it,” Facebook said in an email Friday evening after asked being asked about the problem.

