Carrie Fisher details ‘intense’ affair with Harrison Ford during ‘Star Wars’ filming

Carrie Fisher is telling her secrets.
Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, told People Magazine that she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford on the set of the original “Star Wars” in 1976.
She wrote about the three-month affair with Ford in her new book, “The Princess Diarist,” which is available on Nov. 22.
Fisher was 19, and Ford was a 33-year-old married father of two at the time of the affair. Ford played Han Solo in the movie.
“It was so intense,” Fisher told People.
People reports that Fisher told Ford about the book and even sent him a copy. He did not respond to People.
I would never talk about how someone was in any furniture--chair, bed, coffee table or otherwise— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) November 15, 2016
In the “Star Wars” film series, Leia and Han marry and have a child. Fisher said the relationship in real life ended before the film shooting was finished.
Fisher was married to singer Paul Simon from 1983 to 1984. She had a daughter (Billie) with Bryan Lourd.
Ford has been married three times, to Mary Marquardt (1964-1979), Melissa Mathison (1983-2004) and Calista Flockhart (2010-present).
Comments