Monsters, Santa among strange figures captured by park’s wildlife cameras

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple" Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

1:23 Demolition begins at Lacey ballpark

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game

2:27 Sheep Dogs all business at Fido's Farm trials