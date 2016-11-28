Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

1:50 2016 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays celebration

4:38 Graphic video footage shows Nov. 4, 2016 fight at Olympia's Artesian Commons Park

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:45 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Apple Cup, previews Pac-12 title game

1:23 Demolition begins at Lacey ballpark