In memoriam ad, son shares election news with mom – in the hereafter

Every year Lee Barchan places an in memoriam advertisement in the Miami Herald to honor his mother, Eva Barchan, who died in 1999 at age 94.
This year, the 10th anniversary of placing an ad for his mom, Barchan gave an update on her son-in-law Ira’s health. He also delivered some election news to the hereafter. The hearty chuckles from the touching ad resonated with readers here on terra firma:
“Mom, hope all is well! Please say hi to everyone for me. Ira almost visited you, but you will have to wait a little bit longer. The election is over, we had a black President and now we will have an orange one,” the ad read before closing, “Love you forever, Your family.”
Barchan, 71, executive director of Transitions Recovery Program in North Miami Beach, said his mother, who lived in Miami, was a housewife and Southern lady, “one of the few Southern Jews from Alabama” who volunteered her time at Miami Children’s Hospital (now Nicklaus) to help care for sick babies and children.
Not surprisingly, “she had a great sense of humor and we talk every day,” he said. “She was a very funny lady. I’ve always got to be careful. I write a lot on my Facebook pictures and she taught me a strange sense of humor. My wife Margaret has been with me a long time and she says I make her laugh every day.”
Indeed he does, Margaret Barchan said, as her husband chatted on the telephone.
Granddaughter Joelle Ashley, a singer-actress, said of her father: “He makes people feel good. ... I have also yet to meet someone funnier than he is. He sets the standards very high, because, next to him, it's like no one is funny.”
Of her grandmother, Ashley said, “She was very kind and caring. She was the type to wait in the street all night, in front of her house, for my dad to come home at night when he was younger. They both have what I would call an adventurous sense of humor.”
In four years, for the 14th anniversary of placing the ads, Barchan will have to update mom on how President-elect Donald Trump fares if he makes another run for the presidency.
Barchan chuckles: “I might have to take another one before that, the way he’s going.”
