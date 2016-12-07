GOP sets up quick path to grant waiver for Gen. Mattis to be defense secretary

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

1:59 Trump's White House

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese