The dog was really cold, and the deputy’s car was so warm. And the door was open ...

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:34 When pigs (help you) fly! Meet Lilou, the first known airport therapy pig

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call