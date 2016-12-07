Playground equipment distributor recalls slides due to amputation risk

A federal agency announced Wednesday that a playground equipment distributor announced the recall of about 1,300 slides because of a weld separation that puts children at risk for amputations.
The slides were sold between November 2000 and October, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The distributor, Playworld Systems, is aware of 13 incidents where welds on the slides were reported to be broken, resulting in two children experiencing finger amputations, the recall alert said.
The slides were sold by independent distributors to parks, schools and municipalities and cost between $1,500 and $4,000, the recall alert said.
Pennsylvania-based Horizon Industries manufactured the slides and one of the distributors of the slides is listed is Playworld Systems, which is also located in Pennsylvania.
Playworld is contacting consumers who purchased the slides directly and buyers can get a free replacement, according to a story on NBC5’s website.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
For more information:
Playworld at 800‐233‐8404 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@playworld.com or online at https://playworld.com/ and click on “Slide Recall Safety Information” for more information.
Comments