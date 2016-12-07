At long last, residents of an Indiana town will be able to play pinball legally

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Bradley Sowell as RT, Marcel Reece from Raiders days

2:31 Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:47 Fishers released to a snowy forest on Mount Rainier