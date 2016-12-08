‘We want the violence to end,’ GBI pleads as reward increases for Georgia cop killer

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees Pause

2:51 Shelton girls beat Capital in league opener

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

2:31 Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

4:26 Chris Petersen reacts to Huskies' playoff bid

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:30 November weather goes out with a roar

2:11 All aboard! Full steam holiday cheer on the Mt. Rainier Polar Express