That time 1,000 people lined up to buy bourbon ... and barely drank a drop

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay Pause

2:30 Civil War veteran interment ceremony

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:58 State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

0:47 Fishers released to a snowy forest on Mount Rainier

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home

2:27 Sounders MLS Cup sendoff

1:35 Watch: Movie trailer for 'La La Land' starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone