Obama takes steps to preserve Senate’s CIA torture report

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

1:00 Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival 2016

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:27 Sounders MLS Cup sendoff