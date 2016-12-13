Bucket on head, he stole a bunch of pricey pigeons. And fell off a ladder.

The man put a bucket on his head so his face couldn’t be seen by the cameras.
He also used what appeared to be a garbage bag to shield him as he gathered pricey pigeons and tools from El Viejo Lazaro Botanica in the Flagami neighborhood of Miami.
The owner of the store is hoping that the video of the robber’s antics — which included falling off a ladder while leaving — will help police find the man responsible for the theft.
“If this keeps happening I will be out of business,” said Nelson Hernandez, who added that the shop was hit six months ago.
Hernandez said in the most recent heist, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the robber hopped a fence and made his way into the locked store. He took about 40 racing pigeons valued anywhere from $100 to $1,000.
“I really need the community’s help,” Hernandez said.
Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
