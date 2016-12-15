Georgia slips to 41st in ranking of states by health

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic