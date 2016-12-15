Obama calls for fishermen to protect thousands of endangered sea turtles

WASHINGTON - In an effort to save thousands of endangered sea turtles, the Obama administration on Thursday issued proposed rules that would require U.S. shrimping boats to insert metal grates into their nets to allow the gentle creatures to escape.
By requiring “Turtle Excluder Devices” in the nets of U.S. shrimpers, some 800 to 2,500 sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean could be saved each year, according to the proposal, which will be published Friday in the Federal Register by the Department of Commerce.
If adopted and enforced, the rule would cut the prevalence of what’s known as “bycatch,” the unintended capture of marine creatures by commercial fishing vessels that are looking for different species.
Currently, less than half of U.S. shrimp boats are required to use the excluder devices, according to Oceana, an international marine conservation and advocacy group. The new rule would require roughly 5,800 additional boats to do so.
Under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, all sea turtles in U.S. waters are either endangered or threatened. Harassing, injuring or killing them is illegal.
The law defines endangered as “in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range.” Any species “likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future” is considered threatened.
In the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, the Kemp’s ridley, leatherback and hawksbill sea turtles are listed as endangered. In other parts of the Atlantic, the loggerhead and green sea turtles are listed as threatened.
Some 13,000 seafood restaurants and stores in the U.S. have “red listed,” or refused to purchase and sell shrimp and other seafood fare based on environmental concerns about how they were caught or farmed. The effort is led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program.
With the simple solution of requiring shrimp boats in the Southeast to use TEDs, we would dramatically improve the survival and recovery prospects of sea turtle populations, as well as protect the livelihoods of thousands of American shrimp fishermen who lose markets and profits due to the “red listing” of their products.
Lora Snyder, campaign director, Oceana
“With the simple solution of requiring shrimp boats in the Southeast to use TEDs, we would dramatically improve the survival and recovery prospects of sea turtle populations, as well as protect the livelihoods of thousands of American shrimp fishermen who lose markets and profits due to the “red listing” of their products, said a statement from Lora Snyder, Oceana’s campaign director.
Following a 60-day public comment period, the federal government is expected to publish the final rule next year.
The new proposal would exclude vessels in Biscayne Bay in Miami-Dade County, Florida, which use only wing nets, or butterfly trawls and operate by “sight fishing at the surface close to the vessel using small, light monofilament nets during the winter months,” the proposal states.
“We anticipate the incidental capture of sea turtles would be a rare event based on the time, location, and operational parameters of the (Biscayne Bay) fishery,” the proposal states. “If a sea turtle was incidentally captured, it would be immediately obvious to the operator, and could be quickly released.”
The proposed regulations follows a lawsuit filed by Oceana that accused the government of violating federal law by not investigating the threat to sea turtles posed by shrimp fishing and failing to limit how many sea turtles could be caught and killed.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
Comments