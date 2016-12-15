‘Bully with a badge’ sentenced to prison for abusing girlfriends, children

1:16 Olympia K9 Melnic announces his retirement Pause

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:52 Charleston church shooting timeline

1:42 Berger downplays talk of expanding NC Supreme Court

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly