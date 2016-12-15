Family: Teenager driven to suicide by cyberbullying is still getting harassed online

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

1:16 Olympia K9 Melnic announces his retirement

1:17 Thurston Libertarians celebrate Bill of Rights Day

1:29 Thurston County Treasurer named to state post

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:56 What are you thankful for this year?