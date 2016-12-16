'I don’t want another kid to die' Parents want more action on teen suicides

6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst Pause

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yd line

1:17 Thurston Libertarians celebrate Bill of Rights Day

1:29 Thurston County Treasurer named to state post

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds

2:21 Highlights: Capital heats up, holds off surge to top Peninsula, 69-65

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese