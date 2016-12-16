Potato and tortilla chips recalled due to salmonella risk

Old Dutch Foods is recalling several varieties and brands of potato and tortilla chips that may be contaminated with salmonella.
The products are sold under the Old Dutch Ripple, Lund’s, Byerly’s, Roundy’s and Urge brands in several seasoned varieties of both potato and tortilla chips, like french onion and cheddar and sour cream. A complete list of the impacted varieties can be found here.
No illnesses have been reported, but the recall was voluntarily issued due to the possibility milk ingredients were contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and diarrhea.
The products, which were distributed nationwide, should be thrown away.
