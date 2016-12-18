Uber driver shoots robber who jumped out of van with guns drawn, police say

An Uber driver, confronted by a robber who had a pair of guns, shot the man dead on Sunday along a causeway near an upscale mall in Aventura, Fla., police said.
The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, was not hurt in the armed robbery attempt at the Lehman Causeway near Aventura Mall, Aventura police said. A passenger inside the Uber also was not harmed.
Two other suspects escaped.
The deadly encounter at the causeway started shortly after the Uber driver picked up a passenger in a black Toyota Corolla around 5:50 a.m., said Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis.
A Dodge Caravan minivan cut off the Uber on the westbound access road next to the Lehman Causeway. A man emerged with two handguns drawn, ready to rob the Uber driver.
But then the Uber driver drew his own weapon, Goranitis said. Shots from his gun hit the robber, who died on the roadway. The Dodge Caravan, with two others inside, sped away.
Police interviewed the Uber driver, who had a permit to carry a gun, but charges are unlikely, police said.
Over the past month, several potential victims have pulled guns on robbery suspects and shot them.
In November, a resident heard banging on his front door in Northeast Miami-Dade. He fired twice through the door, killing a man on the other side, as his wife and two young sons remained inside the home.
And earlier this month, a homeowner shot dead a burglary suspect in Miami’s Design District.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments