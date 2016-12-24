Hours-old infant found in time after a woman left her in a Walmart bathroom trash can

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients Pause

0:26 Their wish for blankets came true hundredfold

1:51 New owners at Cascadia Grill

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:04 It might be tiny, but for him it will be home

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened