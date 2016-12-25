'They don’t belong out here' Farmer is tired of hogs wrecking his crops

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope Pause

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

2:23 Jermaine Kearse after Seahawks loss: "This season has been humbling"

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat