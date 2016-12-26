Sony apologizes after hackers send false tweets about Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sony Music Entertainment were the targets of a Twitter hoax Monday morning. The Sony Music Global Twitter account had several tweets announcing that Spears had died; they were later deleted. “Britney Spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon,” one of the posts read. A similar bit was on Bob Dylan’s Twitter feed.
Spears’ manager, Adam Leber, told CNN that “Britney is fine and well.”
The hacker group OurMine took responsibility for the attack. It has previously hacked the Twitter accounts of Marvel and Netflix, as well as Mark Zuckerberg and other high-profile tech executives. As of midday Monday, the Twitter accounts of Sony Music and Dylan were still performing erratically, with notifications to new posts that did not exist.
A representative from Sony released a statement in response, saying: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”
