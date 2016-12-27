Girls loved their teddy bears, then the bears spoke with their dead grandpa’s voice

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:43 Final words from retiring Thurston County Commissioners

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

0:26 Defensive drill at Huskies' Peach Bowl practice

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High