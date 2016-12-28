She thought she’d never graduate. Now she’s helping other students with special needs.

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope

1:43 Final words from retiring Thurston County Commissioners

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video