Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:43 Final words from retiring Thurston County Commissioners

1:04 It might be tiny, but for him it will be home