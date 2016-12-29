Woman in serious condition after four days lost with great-grandchild

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

4:03 River Ridge holds off Shelton in boys basketball

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

1:43 Final words from retiring Thurston County Commissioners