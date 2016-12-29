Garbage trucks full of sand to barricade Times Square festivities on New Year’s Eve

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood