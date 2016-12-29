Saying ‘I do’ takes on a new priority

1:21 Giant menorah lit in Olympia Pause

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?